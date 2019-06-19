ROGERSVILLE — Rondel Ivo Loney, 89, of Rogersville, passed away June 17, 2019. Ron spent 35 years on the railroad; he loved golf and his grandchildren.
A memorial service, celebrating Mr. Loney’s life, will be held Saturday, June 22nd at 3 p.m. at Hurricane Cemetery with Military Honors. Brothers Jimmy Cox and Don Patterson will be officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Givens and Margaret Loney; son, Allen Loney; sisters, Edna and Abigail Loney; brothers, Jimmy Loney and Ralph Hendrix; special brother-in-law, Thomas Corum. He is survived by his wife, Serrener Loney; daughters, Rhonda Bass, Janet (Gary) Heath; sons, Dwight Newton and Michael Newton; brother, Charles (Ann) Loney; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; extended family, Shelby, Sharon, Brenda, Tommy and their families; our church family and Order of Eastern Star No. 207.
