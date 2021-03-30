CHEROKEE — Ronnie Allen Cornelius, 71, died March 28, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel wtih burial in Asphalt Rock Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

