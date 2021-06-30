KILLEN
Ronnie Allen Rogers, 72, of Killen, AL, passed away June 28, 2021, at his residence. He was a project manager at TVA, a Christian, and a veteran of the United States National Guard. Ronnie was also an avid fisherman and loved fishing in tournaments.
Survivors include his wife (of 51 years): Jewel Dean Balentine Rogers, who he married in August 1969; son, Marty Glenn Rogers (Amy); brother, Ricky Rogers (Sonja); sisters, Linda Faires (Ronnie) and Leah Heapel (Matt); grandchildren, Alex Rogers and Abby Rogers; stepgrandchildren, MaKenzie Bullard and Caleb Bullard; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, Douglas Eugene Rogers and Marcie Lou Burbank Rogers; in-laws, Hasel Balentine and Alta Allen Balentine.
Visitation with the family will be today, June 30, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Cory Brewer officiating. Burial will follow in Pettus Cemetery with Military Honors.
Pallbearers will be Shannon Briggs, Michael Briggs, Donnie Barrier, Jimmy Roberson, Jackie Quillen and Rocky Rockhill.
The family would like to say a special thanks to family and friends for their love and support during Ronnie’s illness. Special thanks to Doyle and Gail Brewer and Ronnie and Linda Faires. Also, thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice, especially Bobbi Marks and Sherry Chaney.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented