FLORENCE — Ronald Jeffrey Austin, 65 of Florence, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, beginning at noon at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The service will follow at 1 p.m., with Roger Houston officiating. Burial will be at Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Ronnie was a member of Central Heights Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents J.A. and Martha Austin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Melody Ackley Austin; children, Mandi Smith (Chad) and David Austin (Mackensey); grandchildren, Emma and Cash Smith, Ryah, Adley, and Brayden Austin; Host of extended Family.
Pallbearers will be Jamey, Kevin, and Terry Ackley, Mark McFall, Nick Moore, Jonathan Richards, Wesley Smith, Lance Treat, and David Weatherford.
“I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around your neck.”
