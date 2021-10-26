ROGERSVILLE — Ronnie Braxton Haraway, 74, of Rogersville died Friday, October 22, 2021, at NAMC.
He graduated Valedictorian from Lauderdale County High School in 1965. He worked for Standard Oil/Amoco/BP holding a variety of analytical roles as a chemist, retiring after 34 years of service as an ISO certified quality and audit leader, as well as certified in Texas Fire School Training.
Hobbies included: gardening, farming and tending to his cattle, traveling (visiting all 50 states, most recently to Hawaii and Alaska with his grandchildren), gathering family history and writing more than three published genealogy books.
Visitation will be today, October 26, 2021, 6-8 P.M. at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service at Thorton-Ingram Cemetery will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11 A.M. with Brother Terry Herston officiating.
Mr. Haraway was preceded in death by his parents, Braxton and Margarette Whitehead Haraway; sister, Linda Springer.
He is survived by his children, Margaux Haraway Green (Kent) and Amanda Haraway; grandchildren, Zachary Haraway, Mykenzie Yarbrough, Karalyne Green, and Bryleigh Green; siblings, Rebecca Butler and Harris Haraway (Claudia); brother-in-law, David Springer; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Ingram Thornton Cemetery, P.O. Box 430, Rogersville, AL 35652.
