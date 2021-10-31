AUBURN — Funeral service for Mr. Ronnie D. Murphy of Auburn, Alabama is Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Opelika. Burial will take place in Town Creek Cemetery immediately following funeral service. Dr. Jeff Meyers is officiating with Dr. Mike King assisting. Visitation is Monday, November 1, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Ronnie Murphy, age 78, died Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Auburn. He was born December 11, 1942 in Florence, AL. Ronnie attended Waterloo High school in Waterloo, Alabama and went on to graduate from Auburn University College of Agriculture in 1966. He later earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Harvard University in 1978.
Ronnie spent his entire professional career serving the farming community. He worked for Natural Resources Conservation Service for 33 years. While with NRCS, he held the State Conservationist position in the states of Arkansas and Alabama. Ronnie retired from NRCS in 1999 and went immediately back to work for the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries where he served Alabama farmers for another 10 years.
Highlights of his career include selection for a two-year sabbatical by the Secretary of Agriculture to draft legislation for the 1985 Farm Bill. Again in 1990, his service was requested on the Federally commissioned Delta Development Commission whose mission was to improve the quality of life for the residents of the Mississippi Delta. Additionally, he was presented the Arkansas Traveler Award in 1992 by then Governor Bill Clinton for his service as a goodwill ambassador of the State of Arkansas.
Ronnie was a devoted family man who lived to spend time with his family and loved attending his grandsons’ school and sporting events. He enjoyed fellowship at his church, First Baptist Church Opelika, where he was a member for 26 years. He will be dearly missed.
Ronnie is survived by his darling wife of 54 years, Peggy Murphy; son, Charles Murphy and his wife, Susan of Virginia Beach, Virginia; daughter, Felicia Gardner and her husband, Jason of Auburn, Alabama; five grandsons, Samuel Gardner, Gabriel Gardner, Jack Murphy, William Murphy, and Luke Gardner; sister, Charlotte Abrams (Tommy) of Olive Branch, Mississippi; sister-in-law, Linda Faulkner, Judy Faulkner, and Robin Faulkner of Oneonta, Alabama; brother-in-law, Paul Faulkner of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Joe Faulkner (Jeannie) of Panama City, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Robbie Murphy, formerly of Waterloo, Alabama; sister-in-law, Eleanor Faulkner; brother-in-law, Jasper Faulkner, Jack Faulkner, and Jerry Faulkner.
Pallbearers: Charles Murphy, Jason Gardner, Samuel Gardner, Gabriel Gardner, Jack Murphy, William Murphy, Luke Gardner, John Abrams and Trent Faulkner.
Donations can be made to First Baptist Church, Opelika, Alabama, Green Run Little League Challenger Division Virginia Beach, Virginia, and/or Lee County Special Olympics Auburn, Alabama.
