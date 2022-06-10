FLORENCE
Ronnie Dale Burbank, 87, of Florence, passed away, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow with Wayne Gean and Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hill cemetery.
Mr. Burbank worked in the vinyl siding business and enjoyed tinkering in his shop. He was a wonderful husband, daddy, and Pa. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Erma Burbank; siblings, Darnell Allison, Allen Burbank, Billy Burbank, and Eathel Parr; grandson, William “Billy” Burbank.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Louise Burbank; children, Roger Burbank (Shirley), Dale Burbank, Chris Burbank (Amy), Sonya Burbank, Janice Mansell (Bobby), Karen Piazza (Charlie), Linda Burbank, Amanda Parrish, Becky McGee (Chris); grandchildren, Patrick Burbank, Dustin Burbank, Tracy Mansell, Jessie Pitman, Summer Scott, Aiden Young, Sullivan Burbank, Haley Parrish, Richard Parrish, and Ronnie Burbank; great-grandchildren, Anna and Elizabeth Mansell; brothers, Burl Burbank, Jackie Burbank, and Larry Burbank; sisters, Martha Lee Pigg, Patricia Thompson, and Tonda Tyon.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to thank Natashia Ledlow and the staff of Amedisys and Kindred Hospice for all of their care.
