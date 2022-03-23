TUSCUMBIA — Ronnie Dale Kelley “Hotfoot” 67, died March 21, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11 am. to 1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Railroad Cemetery. He was the husband of Patty Kelley. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.