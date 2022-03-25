TUSCUMBIA — Ronnie Dale Kelley “Hotfoot”, 67, of Tuscumbia, passed away March 21, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center due to heart complications. He was born to Buford Eugene Kelley and Lila Geneva Simmons on January 20, 1955 in Hohenwald, TN. He was a resident of Lauderdale and Colbert Counties for over 40 years.
Visitation will be Friday, March 25, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Railroad Cemetery.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Marshall Kelley, Lee Roy Kelley, and Johnny Lee.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patty Kelley; children, Gordon Kelley of Russellville, Tara (Nick) Thompson of Tuscumbia, Jonathan (Sabrina) Kelley of Tuscumbia, Carletha (Johnny) Wisdom of Killen, Jeffery Lee of Tuscumbia, and Heather Kelley of Florence; grandchildren, Skyler Kelley of Tuscumbia, Daniel (Megan) Demastus of Oceanside, CA, Chandler Sparks of Huntsville, Chloe (Grayson) Campbell of Sheffield, Jacob (Katie) Demastus of Littleville, Mason Lee of Tuscumbia, Zachery Jones of Killen, Laytan and Sophie Kelley, and Ellie Thompson, all of Tuscumbia, and Ava Pounders of Florence; great-grandchild, Gunner Campbell; sisters, Lisa Lee Vetra, Patsy (Ike) Moore, and Rita; and brothers, Randy and Jerry Lee.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented