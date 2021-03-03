TUSCUMBIA — Ronnie Dewayne McCaig, 61, Tuscumbia, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. There will be a private graveside service for the family at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Ronnie was a member of the Baptist faith. He worked as a manager of RSC for many years where he won many awards for excellence. He also worked for Love’s Truck Stops driving a truck for the past seven years. Ronnie enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing guitar. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy McCaig; brothers, Ray Davenport and David McCaig; brothers-in-law, Anthony Gilley and Ricky Fines; and mother- and father-in-law, Danny and Sarah Michael.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Becky Bretherick McCaig; daughters, Brittney McCaig, Kristy McCaig, and Katherine McCaig (Kristen); brother, Gary McCaig (Marsha); sister, Joann Fines; sisters-in-law, Amy Bretherick and Donna Jean Bretherick (Mike Middlebrooks); nieces and nephews, Adam Fines (Kristi), Miranda Atkinson (Chris), Kane Bretherick, Brodie and Paxton Gilley, Denver (Ashley), Patrick, and Harley McCaig, and Garrett Ponder.
An online guest registry is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
