BOONES MILL, VIRGINIA — Ronnie Eugene Willis age 71 of Boones Mill, VA passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at home, after a courageous battle with lymphoma. He was born on March 19, 1951 in Florence, Alabama son of Charles and Billie Jean (Johnson) Willis.
Ronnie was united in marriage to Bobbie (Young) Willis on April 19, 1975 in Yellow Creek PA. He graduated from Mars Hill Bible School, Florence, AL in 1969 and then graduated from Florence State (UNA) Florence, AL in 1973. Ronnie retired from Graphic Packaging Inc. in Lawrenceburg, TN as a Senior Tech. Ronnie was an Elder at Rocky Mount Church of Christ in Rocky Mount, VA. He enjoyed playing music (guitar) and outdoor activities. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Alfred Willis and Billie Jean (Johnson) Willis; grandparents, Warren and Goldie Johnson, Albert and Saima Willis and an infant daughter, Angela Willis.
Surviving are his wife, Bobbie Arlene (Young) Willis; son, Kristopher C. Willis (Jena); grandchildren, Exa Isabella, Jason Kristopher Willis; brother, Gary Willis (Alicia) Florence, AL; aunt and uncle, Frank and Josephine Gray Athens, AL; in-laws, Duane and Linda Biddle; Vernon and Susan Young, Bedford County, PA.
Friends were invited to a Memorial Service at Rocky Mount Church of Christ, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 6:30 P.M. Interment will be at a later date in Florence, AL. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount, VA.
Commented