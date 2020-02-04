FLORENCE — Ronald C. “Ronnie” Ezell, age 60, passed from this life on February 1, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center. The family will receive friends today, February 4th from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Ronnie Pannell and Doug Hill officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Ronnie attended Jackson Heights Church of Christ. He loved family, friends, motorcycles, boating and the Crimson Tide!
He is survived by a daughter, Cassie Stewart (James) of Centennial, CO; mother, Sandra Korink (Bob) of Florence; sister, Janis Collett (Troy) of Florence; and grandson, Houston Ezell of Centennial, CO.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Mack Ezell; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Lenard Ezell and Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Patterson, all of Rogersville.
Pallbearers include Payton Collett, Steve Graham, Steve Holland, Mike Ezell, Mike Ford and Brian Schweighardt.
Ronnie was an individual with a unique ability to be there when there was a need, always willing to help anyone, and never seeking recognition. His passing has left a giant hole in the hearts of all who knew him.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Felix Morris for his care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or your favorite charity.
