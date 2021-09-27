PHIL CAMPBELL — Ronnie Joseph Flanagan, 44, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. Visitation will be held September 28, 2021 from 6-8 p.m.,At Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with burial to follow in Thornhill Cemetery.

