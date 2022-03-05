HAMILTON — Ronnie Dale Hall, 70, died March 2, 2022. Visitation will be held on Sunday 10 a.m., until service time beginning at 11 a.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Rocky Grove Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.