LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Ronnie Lee Davis, 71, died May 1, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.