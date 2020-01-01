HODGES — Ronnie Lee Palmer, 56 of Hodges, passed away Monday December 30, 2019. Ronnie was born on October 30, 1963 to Olen and Essie Faye Downs Palmer. He was employed at Tiffin Motor Homes.
Funeral services will be held today, January 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at New Mt. Carmel Church with Tony Wood and Phil Robertson officiating. Jody Braselton and Jimmy Kyle will provide the music. Burial will follow in New Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Kristy Braselton Palmer; son, Brayden Lee Palmer; mother, Essie Faye Palmer; siblings, Linda (Randy) Burnett, Kenneth (Janice) Palmer, Larry Palmer and Janet (Vandy) Vandiver and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by father, Olen Palmer and his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to CB&S Bank in Hodges in care of Brayden Palmer.
Hamilton Funeral Home directing.
