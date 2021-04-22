PHIL CAMPBELL — Ronnie Leon McCaslin, 66, died April 21, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Old Line Cemetery, Hodges.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Golden Knights clinch playoff berth with 5-2 win over Sharks
- Lotteries for April 22
- Israel hits Syria after missile sets off sirens near reactor
- A skillet supper makes for easy entertaining
- Cox Boulevard construction cost increases by $468,000
- Mock moonshine still raid will be part of Recall LaGrange 2021
- Lions set for 5 home games, full schedule
- Skewered chicken goes great on the grill
Most Read
Articles
- Florence police update: Missing teen girl found unharmed
- Mississippi man killed in 4-vehicle Thursday crash near Tuscumbia
- City of Florence turns down developer's $12.8M request for assistance
- Greenhill resident hopes to continue her nursing degree pursuit after surviving COVID, 103 days on the vent
- Florence's Music in the Park schedule announced
- Construction underway on outdoor Inspiration Landing venue
- Food Bank of North Alabama has new Florence location
- Councilwoman pleads for residents to get 'covinated'
- Local attorney announces $1.75 million award in case
- Signalization studies receive green light
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Florence police update: Missing teen girl found unharmed
- Underwriter withdraws from Alabama prison lease project
- Muscle Shoals woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Somerville
- Gregory Scott Simpson
- Kenny Neese
- Laura Quillen Flowers
- Girl: Sexual abuse started when she was 9
- Shirley Chandler
- Russellville man pleads guilty to attempted murder in Colbert County
- James O. Cabler
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The big lie was no lie at all (1)
- Scouts put to the test during mock triage exercise (1)
- River Heritage Trail construction may finally become a reality (1)
- Officials: Man cut down oaks at Civil War site, stole timber (1)
- Landers family making a difference for autism awareness (1)
- Nutrition store opens in downtown Florence (1)
- Florence prodigy expresses himself through music (1)
- Laws, fines can't stem robocall tide (1)
- Daughter's curiosity led Moore to blade sports competition (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented