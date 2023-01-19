F.1.19.23 Ronnie Ayers.jpg
SHEFFIELD — Ronnie “Pops” Ray Ayers, 71, passed away on January 17, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Chad Holder officiating. Entombment will follow in Shoals Memorial Gardens.

