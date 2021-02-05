MOUNT HOPE — Ronnie Smith, age 61 of Mount Hope, passed away Monday February 1, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital. Ronnie was a native of Franklin County and a 1978 graduate of Mount Hope High School.
He was a quality inspector for General Motors where he retired after 30-plus years of loyal service. He was preceded in death by his father, Jessie Wayne Smith; uncle, Jack Graham; grandparents, Madge Hester and Zollie Graham, and Clarence and Louise Smith.
He is survived by his mother, Patsy Graham Smith; sisters, Patti Smith and Joan Smith Bolton (Eddie). Nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own, Lyndi Little (Chris), Corey Bolton (Amanda), Sydney Green (Jessie), Evan Bolton (Amanda).
The apples of his eyes were his great-niece and nephews who lovingly referred to him as “Uncle Rah,” Maggie Mae, Dakota, Jaxon, and Coleman Jack. Aunt, Sarah Herring and a host of loving cousins and friends who will miss Ronnie greatly.
Ronnie was an avid Alabama Football fan “ROLL TIDE” and a huge NASCAR fan and missed the days of watching the Alabama Gang running on Sunday Afternoons. One of his fondest memories was driving down Route 66 in a rented convertible with best friends. He loved all old cars and rat rods, and could be seen at Moulton Dirt Track whenever it was possible.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, AL with the funeral service following in the funeral home chapel at noon. Interment will be in Mount Hope Methodist Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we ask that all family and friends practice social distancing and to please wear masks at all times.
Pinkard Funeral Home is assisting the family.
