ROGERSVILLE — Roosevelt Butler, 85, died December 11, 2020. Public viewing will be Wednesday 12-8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Graveside service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Little Zion Cemetery, Rogersville.

