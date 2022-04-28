SHEFFIELD — Rosa Beatrice Southern, 73, died April 19, 2022. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Ekklesia Ministries, Sheffield. Ms. Southern will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence.

