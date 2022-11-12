IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Rosa Earline Wilson, 75, died November 10, 2022. Funeral is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19, at First Missionary Baptist Church in Iuka. The body will lie in state at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00 until 9:00 p.m., Friday, November 18, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

