FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — Rosa Marvanell “Nellie” Ezell Townsend, 91, died February 11, 2020. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bonnertown Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Bonnertown Cemetery. She was retired from Dura Automotive.

