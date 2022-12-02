TUSCUMBIA

Rosa Lee Bell Tingle, 76 died November 30, 2022. Visitation will be today from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will start at 3 p.m. with burial in Center Star Cemetery. She was a member of Florence First Assembly.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.