SHEFFIELD
Rosa Lee Harrison-Garner was born May 23, 1954, in Vicksburg, MS. She passed this life surrounded by her family and friends on Friday, December 4, 2020, after a brief illness. She was joined in marriage to Donny R. Garner. Rosa Lee confessed Christ at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Vicksburg, MS, at an early age and later moved to Washington, DC, where she continued her faith at St. Gabriel Catholic Church.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Benjamin and Edna Earle Minor Harrison; brothers, Benjamin Harrison Jr. and Maurice Harrison; and sister, Mary L. Harrison Hicks.
Rosa Lee leaves a devoted husband, Donny Garner; sons, Richard Benjamin Harrison (Lauren) and Robert Benard Cameron Harrison; godson, Armstrong Adams; brothers, Alfred Minor, Edward Minor, Lawrence Minor, and Gregory Harrison; sisters, Edna Earle Harrison and Angela Diane Peterson; grandchildren, Richard Blue, Nicole Blue, Raena Harrison, and Nicholaus Bernick-Harrison; great-granddaughter, NiaRose Blue; loyal and close friends, Yvonne Cameron and Brenda Scott; and a host of nieces and nephews.
As a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, family and loyal friends meant everything to her. She always held the people that she loved dear to her heart and never wavered. No one was ever a stranger; she opened her door to family, friends, and anyone who wanted a meal or needed understanding. Easily she forgave; prayer and love were always the answer to all situations. She truly believed that regardless of the question, the Bible had the answer.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 6, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, AL. Due to the current pandemic, a private family funeral mass will be held Monday, December 7, at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church with Father Michael Adams officiating. Visitation in Vicksburg, MS, will be Wednesday, December 9, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Thursday, December 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg with Father Joseph Nguyen.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented