RUSSELLVILLE — Rosa Lee Sumerel Snider, 80, died January 29, 2021. Graveside service will be today at 11 a.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery with Spry Memorial Chapel directing. To have us sign the book for you, please feel free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com

