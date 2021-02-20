HAMILTON — Rosa Mae Dillard, 88, died February 14, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until service time beginning at 11 a.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.

