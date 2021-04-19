HALEYVILLE — Rosa Marie Rodriguez, 62, died April 17, 2021. Visitation is Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. service time, at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Burial to follow in Antioch Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.

