RUSSELLVILLE — Rosa Marina Cifuentes Monzon, 58, died September 25, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow in Colbert Memorail Gardens at 3:15 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.