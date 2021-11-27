HODGES — Rosa Orr Gober “Rose”, 95, died November 25, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. until service time beginning at 12 p.m. at New Mt. Carmel Church in Hodges with burial in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.