BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Rosa Yeary Johnson, 68, died October 26, 2021. Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Paradise Cemetery. Visitation wll be tonight from 5 to 8 at the funeral home.

