FLORENCE
Rosalee Dawn Fortner McPeters, “Rose” and “Miss Rose” to her family and friends, returned to the Lord’s spiritual kingdom on September 10, 2020. Rose was the love of my life and I will cherish our time together on this earth forever. Rose was born in Bluefield, West Virginia on December 12, 1955. She lost her beloved mother, Sally Sluss Fortner, when she was only six years old, and her life was filled with many obstacles and hardships. However, she remained kind, loving, giving, and caring throughout her time with us. She loved all of us, her family, friends and her church family as well. Rose made many of our days beautiful by touching them with her gentle kindness.
Rose was a Christian woman who loved and served God and her church family while attending St. John United Methodist Church, where in years past, she was the Family Ministries Coordinator and, over time, served in other church positions as well. Rose was a genuinely great cook and she loved cooking for church dinners, her family, her friends, and me.
Rose loved flowers, especially red roses, her cats (Princess, Gidget and Gracey), the television series MASH; and Alabama football. She broke her wrist in 1985 by jumping so high she hit her arm in a ceiling fan when Van Tiffin kicked the winning field goal against Auburn.
Rose is survived by her husband, Keith; her daughter, Natasha Mullins (Jason); our grandsons, Caleb and Tre Mullins; sisters, Phyllis Fortner and Barbara Norman; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Rose was preceded in death by her brothers, Billy and Tommy Fortner. Her presence with us will be greatly missed.
Greenview Memorial is in charge of the visitation and the funeral service. Visitation and service will be held at St. John United Methodist Church located at 457 County Road 7 in Florence, Alabama on October 24, 2020. Brother Mike Samuels and Steve Reding are officiating, the memorial service with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. and the church service at 1:00 p.m. Graveside comments and prayers will follow at Greenview Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Florence.
Pallbearers are Caleb and Tre Mullins, James Gordon Freeze, Darryl McPeters, David Watson and Scott Marsh. Honorary pallbearers are Rose’s former coworkers, her beloved family, and friends.
Special thanks to Dr. William H. Heaton for his compassionate concern for Rose and his advocacy for her health care. Today’s younger physicians could learn much from Dr. Heaton. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Felix Morris and Dr. Stephen Phillips for their care and attentiveness to Rose’s wellbeing. Additional thanks to Ms. Terri Harris and the North Alabama Medical Center nurses who demonstrated genuine compassion while caring for Rose and her medical needs.
Two writings serve as excellent descriptions of Rose’s life. One is a short poem by Edna St. Vincent Millay, “My candle burns at both ends, it will not last the night / But ah, my foes, and oh, my friends / it gives a lovely light.” The second is the chorus from a song, “The measure of the worth of your words and your deeds is the love that’s left behind when you’re gone.” Rose was such a lovely light in the world and those of us who knew her are so grateful for the love she leaves with us to cherish forever. Amen and amen.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
