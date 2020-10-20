FLORENCE — Rosalee “Rose” Dawn Fortner McPeters, 64, died September 10, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 - 1 p.m. at St. John United Methodist Church. Funeral will begin at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.