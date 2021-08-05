CHEROKEE — Our mother, Rosaline Oliver, 92, of Cherokee, AL passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. A graveside service will be held today, August 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. There will not be a visitation. Brother Steve Williams will be officiating.
Mom was born on March 1, 1929 in Colbert County, AL and was the last surviving child of James Clarence and Eva Stanley McCollum. She grew up in the Spring Valley community and attended Colbert County High School. She is of the Methodist faith. After marrying, she and our dad lived in Norfolk, VA, Chicago, IL, Tuscumbia, AL, Cleveland, OH, and settled in Barton in 1964 where she lived the rest of her life.
Mom’s passions were sewing, quilting, crocheting, embroidering, gardening, and tending to flowers in her house and yard. She was an old-fashioned, makes it from scratch cook, and made Sunday dinner every week for as many could come. She seemed to never tire from tending to grandchildren, housework or yard work and was still mowing grass into her 80’s. She was everyone’s “Granny” and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Ernest Lee Oliver, Sr.; daughter, Patricia Oliver Thompson; daughter-in-law, Diane Willis Oliver; sister and eight brothers.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Doc) VanHorne and Janet (Butch) Grisham; sons, Michael, Ernest II (Sherrie) and Myron (Stacie); 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Betty and Olene McCollum.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
A special thanks to Marilyn and Steve Williams and Ruby Holloway and the hospice nurses.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
