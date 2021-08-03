CHEROKEE — Rosaline Oliver, 92, died August 2, 2021. Graveside service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens. There will not be a visitation. She was the wife of the late Ernest L. Oliver Sr. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

