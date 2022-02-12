TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Rose Cavness, 87, died February 10, 2022. Funeral will be today at 3 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka with visitation 12 until service time. Burial will follow in Tishomingo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

