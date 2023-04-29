TUSCUMBIA — Rose D. Kimbrough, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, April 30, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Bro. Larry Smart will officiate.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you