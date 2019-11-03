FLORENCE — Rose D. King, 80, of Florence, passed away October 31, 2019.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home on Sunday, November 03, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. The burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. King was preceded in death by her husband, Billy R. King; parents, Benny and Louise Daniels; sisters, Anne King and Imogene Brewer; and brothers, Doyce Daniels, Spencer Daniels and Don Daniels.
She is survived by her son, Tim King (Kelly) of Florence; brother, James Daniels (Shirley); sisters, Kathryn Bretherick and Sara McGee; grandchildren, Tommy Bond (Geri) and Tammy Tidwell (Rodney); great-grandchildren, Zachary Tidwell, Evan Tidwell, Hannah Bond, Brooklyn Bond, Tommy Bond, Dylan Bond and Cameron Bond.
Pallbearers will be Shane King, Chris Woods, Harley Newborn, Blake Griffith, Owen Griffith and Wade Bretherick.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented