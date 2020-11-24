LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Rose Ellen Land, 68, died November 21, 2020. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Monday at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Odem Chapel Cemetery. She was a caregiver.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.