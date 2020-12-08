TUSCUMBIA — Rose Marie Havens, 92, died December 6, 2020. There will not be any services at this time. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.