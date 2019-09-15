MISHAWAKA, INDIANA — Rose Mary (Woods) Krieger passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. Rose was born on February 27, 1939, to Doyle Lee and Daisy Marie (Wood) Woods in Waterloo, Alabama.
On March 1, 1959, in Florence, Alabama at St. Joseph Catholic Church she married the love of her life Alois “Louis” Krieger. Rose is survived by her sweetie of more than 60 years, Louis Kriegee; children, Anthony “Tony” (Sharee) Krieger, Beverly (Geoffrey) Paluzzi, Lisa Krieger, and Candace Joy (Michael) Andresen; grandchildren, Michael (Laura) Krieger, Kari Krieger, Anthony Krieger,Jr., Christopher (Brittany) Tropp, Krista (Joe) Mitchell, Jordain (Kolton) Sizer, Eric (Amber) Paluzzi, Lucas Paluzzi, Stephen (Savannah) Barrier, Dylan (Holly) Barrier, Benjamin Andresen; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rex Woods and Rick Woods; as well as many nephews, nieces; and extended family members and friends whom she loved so very much, including Tim (Amy) Woodruff who she referred to as her other son.
Rose is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Rachel Woods, Peggy Fowler, Doris Benson, Connie Stricklin, Gary Woods, Randy Woods, Elton “Doc” Woods, and Louie “Buck” Woods; as well as a grandson,Brandon Krieger.
Rose and Louis came to Mishawaka in the mid 1960s from Florence, Alabama. She was a housewife first and foremost and later self-employed as a housekeeper and eventually worked as a CNA which was her most rewarding job as she loved caring for people.
Rose became a member of the United Pentecostal Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was delighted in recent years to hear from many of her former Sunday school students via Facebook.
After retiring Rose and Louis returned to Alabama where she joined Experience Church. She had a strong faith in God and was very active in church activities, including Bible study. She had many hobbies andenjoyed spending time working on her flowers and crocheting. There are many newborn babies who received hats and booties created by Rose. Rose’s true passions were her children, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren.
She loved them tremendously, bragging on them and spending as much time with them as possible. She was always willing to play a game, read a book or have “coffee” with her grandkids.
Rose loved people and always thought the best of everyone. She will be forever remembered for her kind and gentle spirit as well as her ability to make a new friend everywhere she went.
Visitation for Rose will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN, 46544. The funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Jeffrey Street officiating. Burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka. Donations in honor of Rose Krieger may be made to Experience Church, 5531 Co Rd 47, Florence, AL 35634. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
