TUSCUMBIA — Rose Nell South, 77, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 12 noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow in the chapel at 12 noon. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Methyl Pilgrim; husband, Hollis South; and daughter, Kelly Jean South Fincher.
She is survived by her son, Daryl South (Teresa); brother, Charles Pilgrim; sister, Emma Jean Sparks; and grandchildren, Patrick Hines, Hollie Jo Hines, and Janie South.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
