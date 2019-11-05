SHEFFIELD — Rosemary Kiser Davis, 87, of Sheffield passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on November 2, 2019.
Her visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Her service will be graveside at Tuscumbia Oakwood Cemetery on Wednesday, November 6th at 2 p.m. with Barrett Long officiating.
Mrs. Davis was a member of First Baptist Church of Tuscumbia and Ruth’s Sunday school class. She was in charge of kitchen activities as well. She was a former volunteer at Helen Keller Hospital retiring after 19 years of service. She also worked for Liberty National Insurance, where she met her husband, James J. Davis, Jr. and was the first female agent.
Mom was a very talented lady having been a seamstress and cook since her early teens. Her cooking specialties included chicken and dressing and desserts. She was super talented when it came to sewing, especially wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses. They looked as if they had come from New York or London. Mom was very good at hand quilting, knitting, and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley and Lola Mae Malone Kiser; husband, Jim Davis; son, David Thompson; brothers, Herman, James, Wesley, and David Kiser; and stepmother, Sybil Kiser Erwin.
Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Thompson and Mary Beth Lance; son, Mike Thompson; sisters, Eleanor Todd (Jim) and Betty Johnson (David); grandchildren, Brittany Beaver, Matthew Dutton, and Garrett Lance; sister-in-law, Leslie Kiser; son-in-law, Ramond Beaver; special friend, David Creamer; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Todd, Matthew Dutton, Garrett Lance, David Johnson, Sammy Richardson, and Skipper Andrews.
An online guest book is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
