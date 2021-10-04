FLORENCE — Rosemary “Rose” Poague Fields, 78, of Florence, passed peacefully on Saturday morning, October 2nd at El Reposo Nursing Facility.
Rose will be remembered by many for her infectious sense of humor, her selflessness, and the unrelenting love that she had for her family and friends. While Rose and Ben did not have children of their own, they were loved as parents by a great many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 6th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Fields; her parents, Hubert Christian Poague and Maedell Rossie Harris Poague; her brother, Harris Poague; and her sister, Elizabeth “Libby” Poague Kelley.
Survivors include her sisters, Diane Gifford and Vicki Wright; her brother, Mike Poague; her cherished nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
