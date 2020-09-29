LEIGHTON — Rosie Elizabeth Fisher Wright, 80, Leighton, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Roger Bond and Kenneth Bond officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Rosie was a member of New Sockwell Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She had a very close family and had tons of stories to tell of her brother and sisters. Rosie enjoyed sewing, crafts, and painting. She spent hours working on the Christmas displays that she and her husband enjoyed putting up every year. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Edna Mae Fisher; brothers, John, Earl, and Charlie Fisher; and sisters, Pearl Stonecipher and Louise Daniel.
Rosie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bobby O’neal Wright; children, Ricky Wright (Jami), Rebecca Stoll (Randall), and Ronald Wright (Valorie); brothers, Claude, Billy, and Gene Fisher; sisters, Joyce Coggins and Kathie Smith; grandchildren, Rick Wright, William Wright, Brandon Stoll, Miranda Randolph (Daryl), Sabrina Aday (Zac), Katrina Yates (Tyler), Jonathon Wright (Beth), and Cody Wright (Hannah); and great-grandchildren, Ailee Stoll, William, Henry, David, Charlotte, and Mark Thomas Randolph, Addyson, Elijah, and Isabella Aday, and Zackery, Benson, Kameron, Karter, and Tessa Wright.
Pallbearers will be Jonathon Wright, Cody Wright, Dan Coggins, Howard Fisher, Jamie Fisher, and Brock Fisher.
The family would like to thank Keller Home Health and Hospice of North Alabama.
