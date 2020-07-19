TUSCUMBIA — Rosie Lee Guthrie Roden, 80, died July 15, 2020. Visitation will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Vandiver Hollow Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at noon at the church. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. She was the wife of the late Woodrow Roden. Spry-Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.