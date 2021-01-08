TOWN CREEK — Rosie Mason Bell, 68, died January 5, 2021. Funeral will be 12 p.m. Monday at First Missionary Baptist Church in Courtland. Burial will follow in Courtland Cemetery. Public viewing is Saturday from 10-6 and Sunday from 12-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

