MUSCLE SHOALS — Ross Hill, 38, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. Visitation will be today, March 23, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cowboy Church of Colbert County. The funeral service will be Wednesday, March 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Longhorn Arena with Marty Evans officiating. A private graveside service will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Ross was a member of East Colbert Church of Christ and a professional bullfighter. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert Hill and Edith Milberger.
Ross is survived by his father, Tim Hill (Kay); mother, Denise Gray (Brad); grandparents, Reba Hill Coats (Robert) and Hal Milberger, Sr.; sisters, Shelley Hill Barnes (Kyle) and Amber Hill Blanchard (Chad); nieces and nephews, Nevaeh, Maddox, and Mila Barnes, and Raelyn Blanchard.
Pallbearers are Tony Hollander, Andy Barnes, Mitch Dixon, Chris Campbell, Lyle King, and Matt Seymour. Honorary pallbearers are Caleb Beck, Maddox Barnes, Waylon Dixon, Cy Hollander, Tidus Hollander, and Eli King.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
