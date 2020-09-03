SHEFFIELD — Ross Turner Hammonds, 98, died August 29, 2020. Public viewing will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. PRIVATE Funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield, burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

TimesDaily
