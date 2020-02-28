LAWERENCEBURG, TENN. — Roy Allen Raines Jr., 57, died February 26, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 1 p.m. at Unity Cemetery in Lawrenceburg with Neal Funeral Home directing. He was a member of North Alabama Trail Riders Association (NATRA).
